White House Addresses Viral AI Image of Trump and Natalie Harp

The White House has broken its silence about fake photos that show President Donald Trump and Natalie Harp being intimate on a golf course.

Two versions of what appeared to be the same AI-generated image made the rounds on social media earlier this week for supposedly showing Trump, 80, kissing a blonde woman assumed to be his “human printer,” Harp, 35.

“This is clearly a fake photo,” a White House official told the Daily Beast.

The two AI-generated photos that circulated on social media this week. AI-generated images

The clear version of the image has telltale signs of AI—like the woman’s right hand having six fingers. An analysis by the fact-checking website Snopes also found a watermark indicating it was “generated with OpenAI tools.”

The blurry version of the photo lacked the same watermark and was too low-resolution to show any typical AI anomalies, Snopes reported, but is fake nonetheless. A Daily Beast review of wire services could not find photos of Harp and Trump both wearing white on a golf course.

Natalie Harp, 35, has become known as President Donald Trump's "human printer." Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

A reverse image search found that it was first used as the thumbnail for a YouTube video by political commentator Keith Edwards, who disavowed any responsibility for the photo.

“My thumbnail team found the image online,” he told Snopes. “We did not create or alter the underlying image, but we also did not independently verify its original source or that the woman pictured is Natalie Harp. Given that only the back of her head is visible, I don’t think her identity can be confirmed from this image alone.”

Harp is ever-present by Trump's side. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

Harp first caught Trump’s attention in 2019, when she appeared on Fox News and credited legislation he signed with helping her recover from bone cancer. The following year, she spoke at the Republican National Convention and joined Trump’s campaign.

She began working for Trump in 2022 after leaving her role as anchor and host at the right-wing news network One America News. Harp got the moniker “human printer” by following Trump around, fulfilling his every request, including fetching merchandise, performing Google searches, printing stories from right-wing websites, and suggesting possible Truth Social posts. She earns a taxpayer-funded salary of $150,000 a year.

This is part of the letter Harp sent to Trump, apparently either during or after the trip to Scotland and Ireland Trump took her on in 2023. Inside Trump's Head/The Daily Beast

Last month, the Daily Beast published in full two letters Harp wrote for Trump in which she lavished praise on him as her “Guardian and Protector.”