White House Advisers Sick of Trump’s ‘Woe Is Me’ Attitude to Crisis, Says Report
President Trump is down in the dumps about the how the run-up to his election campaign is being spoiled by a string of crises, and his advisers are reportedly growing tired of his bad attitude. The Washington Post reports that advisers have started to brace themselves for a “woe is me” monologue whenever they drop a line to the president. White House figures including Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, have reportedly urged him to try out a “sunnier” demeanor or risk alienating his supporters. Other White House figures, including Hope Hicks, have reportedly tried to cheer him up by filling his diary with events he might enjoy. One unnamed outside adviser said Trump seemed almost “inconsolable” in a recent chat and complained about how “some stupid cop in Minneapolis kneels on someone’s neck and now everyone is protesting.” Another outside adviser said aides are urging Trump to “snap out of it” but that he seems “fixated.”