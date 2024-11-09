White House Announces Meeting Between Biden and Trump

Outgoing President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday morning, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has confirmed on X. The press secretary said that Biden had invited his successor to meet with him on Wednesday at 11 a.m. It will be the first meeting between the pair since Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States. The pair did not meet when Trump lost in 2020 as he tried to contest the result. Former President Barack Obama’s meeting in 2016 with Trump, who beat candidate Hilary Clinton, was viewed by many as an awkward affair as Trump had questioned Obama’s U.S. citizenship during his divisive campaign. After that meeting, Obama said he was “encouraged” by their conversation.

