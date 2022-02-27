CHEAT SHEET
White House Asks China to Condemn Russia's Invasion of Ukraine
As the Russian invasion in Ukraine ramps up with Vladimir Putin putting nuclear forces on high alert, the White House is calling on China to condemn Russia. “This is not a time to stand on the sidelines. This is a time to be vocal and condemn the actions of President Putin and Russia invading a sovereign country,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday. Psaki indicated that Biden hadn’t spoken with Chinese president Xi Jinping recently, but that he would be open to a future call. She stressed that regardless of whether the two leaders speak, there are “important steps for the Chinese leadership to look at themselves and really assess where they want to stand as the history books are written.”