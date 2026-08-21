White House at War Over ICE Maiden’s Favorite Goon

A top White House personnel office staffer and ally of Chief of Staff Susie Wiles is reportedly the subject of some mud-slinging within the West Wing, and her job is “hanging by a thread.”

Morgan DeWitt-Snow, the de facto head of the Presidential Personnel Office, is on “thin ice,” six sources told the Daily Mail.

The controversy, according to the report, stems in part from DeWitt-Snow’s $10 donation to Mike Pence’s 2024 presidential campaign. When aides to Trump, whose relationship with his former vice president soured after Pence presided over the certification of the 2020 Electoral College vote, informed him of DeWitt-Snow’s donation, he demanded she be fired.

But Wiles, 69, then apparently saved DeWitt-Snow’s job, according to the report. The 29-year-old, some aides say, is “Susie’s pet.” The bombshell reflects Wiles’ shaky grasp on power as the White House hunts to find the source of embarrassing leaks.

Morgan DeWitt-Snow, the de facto head of the White House personnel office, reportedly had her job saved by Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. White House

DeWitt-Snow donated to Pence’s campaign, a White House official said, to help him qualify for the first presidential debate in 2023 by meeting the GOP donor threshold.

“One of Morgan’s friends begged her to donate $10 to Mike Pence, so he would make the debate stage,” this official told the Mail.

Other factors in DeWitt-Snow’s apparent troubles in the White House are the slow pace of hiring, according to insiders.

“It’s a disaster over there. It’s like a failed state,“ a source familiar with the matter told the Mail. ”People are taking forever to get people hired and vetted.”

Wiles with Dan Scavino, the longtime Trump confidante and official head of the personnel office. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

Another source claimed that DeWitt-Snow selected one of her bridesmaids, Sara Grove, to oversee personnel office hiring for the Defense Department and intelligence community, prompting complaints from Pentagon officials.

A different source criticized DeWitt-Snow for hiring her husband’s groomsman, Ryan Shrum, to lead disaster and humanitarian relief at the State Department.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Dylan Johnson, the assistant White House communications director and assistant secretary of state for global public affairs at the State Department, denied the report in a post on X.

“This is tabloid trash. Morgan is adored by the entire White House and across the Administration. These no-name sources are obviously disgruntled losers who were passed over for jobs,” he wrote. Scavino and DeWitt-Snow, he added, “have done and continue to do an incredible job!”

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins also rejected the report, telling the Mail on behalf of the White House that “nobody moves faster.”

Wiles greets Pence at Trump's inauguration last January. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

While Trump confidant Dan Scavino, 50, is officially running the White House personnel office, DeWitt-Snow is in charge of day-to-day affairs due to Scavino’s other responsibilities, according to the Mail.

Wiles, who declined to comment to the Mail, reportedly groomed DeWitt-Snow to take over Scavino’s role. The two used to work together at the lobbying firm Ballard Partners, and “have become inseparable since,” a White House source claimed.