White House Blocks a Statement Acknowledging Russia’s Role in Cyberattack
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday night that Russia was “pretty clearly” behind a huge cyberattack on U.S. agencies that compromised sensitive information. But his commonsense conclusion pitted him against the president, who insisted on Saturday that it was only the “Fake News Media” blaming “Russia, Russia, Russia”—and the hack may have been the work of China. Now, CNN reports that officials at the White House were preparing to put out a statement on Friday that blamed Russia but others forced them to nix it. The statement was going to say Russia was at the forefront of the attack, while also claiming that other countries may have been involved. It wasn’t clear who stopped the statement from going out or why it was scrapped. Trump tweeted on Saturday that “everything is well under control” and the hack—which Bloomberg says hit more than 200 companies and government agencies—was no big deal.