White House Press Briefing Room to Return to Full Capacity
FULL HOUSE
The White House press briefing room will return to full capacity on Monday, the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA) confirmed on Sunday. The move comes after Biden press secretary Jen Psaki said last month that a “full briefing room” would be on the agenda as the U.S. begins to reopen from COVID-19 restrictions. Occupancy limitations will also be lifted on the North Lawn, and at indoor press workspaces on White House grounds.
According to the WHCA, more than 98 percent of their journalists who responded to a recent internal survey reported being fully vaccinated. However, a negative COVID-19 test will still be required before entering the White House Complex. The association hinted that this requirement too might be relaxed soon. “We understand that this is a significant burden and we are working with the White House to adjust this policy as soon as possible,” the group said in a memo.