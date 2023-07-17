CHEAT SHEET
White House Calls Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Covid Theory ‘False’ and ‘Vile’
The White House on Monday condemned the “false” conspiracy theory floated by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that Covid-19 was “ethnically targeted” to spare Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people. “It is vile, and they put our fellow Americans in danger,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said of RFK Jr.’s claims. “There is an argument that it is ethnically targeted… to attack Caucasians and Black people,” RFK Jr. said in a video released Saturday by the New York Post. “The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.” After catching hell online for his baseless claims, several members of RFK Jr.’s own family have since come out to denounce them.