CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
White House Cancels Easter Egg Roll Over Coronavirus Epidemic
‘DIFFICULT DECISIONS’
Read it at Twitter
The office of first lady Melania Trump announced on Monday that this year’s annual White House Easter Egg Roll is canceled “out of an abundance of caution” over the spread of the novel coronavirus. The event, slated for April 13, is a tradition typically hosted by the first lady on the White House lawn. “The health and safety of all Americans must be the first priority, especially right now,” Melania Trump said in a statement. “I deeply regret this cancellation, but we need to make difficult decisions in the short-term to ensure a healthy country for the long-term. During this time, I encourage everyone to listen to state and local officials, and follow CDC guidelines in order to help protect the health and well-being of everyone.”