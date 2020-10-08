CHEAT SHEET
    The White House’s Chief of Security Has Been Hospitalized With the Coronavirus Since September: Report

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    The White House’s chief of security has been hospitalized with COVID-19 since September, Bloomberg reports. Crede Bailey is reportedly “gravely ill” but contracted the coronavirus before the Rose Garden event celebrating the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, which has been linked to a widening outbreak. The White House did not disclose his infection or hospitalization. Bailey’s job is largely comprised of approving credentials and security clearances for those accessing the White House.

