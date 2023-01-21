CHEAT SHEET
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain Reportedly Stepping Down
White House chief of staff Rob Klain is reportedly stepping down from his position with the Biden administration after two years, according to The New York Times. In what appears to be the largest shake-up in the administration since President Joe Biden took office, Klain has reportedly been informing colleagues since the November mid-term elections about his plans to resign and a search for his replacement is already underway. It is not immediately clear when Klain will step down, though the Times reported that it should be in the coming weeks and that the chief of staff will likely stay around for an easy transition.