White House Claims Trump Hasn’t Done ‘Deep Dive’ Into Bigoted Candidates He Congratulated
DON’T KNOW ‘EM
Shortly after her Florida GOP primary win on Tuesday night, President Trump congratulated anti-Muslim troll Laura Loomer, tweeting: “Great going Laura. You have a great chance against a Pelosi puppet!” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday tried to brush aside the president’s embrace of Loomer and QAnon conspiracist Marjorie Taylor Greene—who won her primary this month—by claiming Trump is unaware of their past comments.
“The president routinely congratulates those who have officially gotten the Republican nomination for Congress,” she said when asked if Trump believes Loomer’s and Greene’s views belong in Congress. “He does that as a matter of course. He hasn’t done a deep dive into the statements by these two particular women.” After Greene, who also has a history of bigotry and Islamophobia, won her Georgia congressional primary, the president labeled the unhinged conspiracy theorist a “future Republican star.”