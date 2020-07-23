White House Closes Cafeteria After Worker Tests Positive for Coronavirus
CLOSE TO HOME
The White House closed one of its cafeterias this week due to an employee testing positive for the new coronavirus, NBC reports. Medical officers there are conducting contact tracing to determine who came into contact with the worker in the cafeteria in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which is across the street from the better-known West Wing and houses the coronavirus task force and the vice president’s offices. General Services Administration, the contractor that operates the cafeteria, told NBC, “All proper protocols were in place by the vendor including masks, gloves, plastic shielding at check out, and no dine-in service. The White House Medical Unit has done contact tracing and determined that the risk of retransmission is low.” Several high-profile White House officials and members of Trump’s own campaign have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two months.