White House Cocaine Baggie Was Actually Found in Different Location: Report
WHITE-HOT MYSTERY
The mystery surrounding the bag of cocaine found in the White House is only getting weirder. Officials involved in the investigation revealed to NBC News that the cocaine was actually found in a cubby near the West Executive entrance—not the West Wing lobby where visitors drop their cellphones, as was previously reported. The officials said the powder was discovered in an entrance area between the foyer and a lower-level lobby, which is one floor beneath the main West Wing offices. Still, sources emphasized to NBC that the area is also heavily trafficked, seeing a range of VIPs, visitors, tourists, staff, military and facilities operations employees. The likelihood of pinpointing who left the cocaine remains unlikely, although the investigation is expected to wrap up by Monday, two sources told NBC. President Joe Biden—who was not at the White House when the bag was found—has brushed off questions about the cocaine.