White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Resigns
END OF AN ERA
White House communications director Alyssa Farah announced on Thursday that she’s leaving the administration. In her resignation letter, Farah said she felt, “Deeply proud of the incredible things we were able to accomplish to make our country stronger, safer, and more secure.” Her announcement comes as President Trump and his staff continue to deny he lost the election. It serves as a reminder that many of his current staff will need new jobs within months. It has been reported that the head of the White House Presidential Personnel Office has said he’ll fire any member of the administration looking for a new job. Farah worked in the administration for over three years and largely had a good working relationship with the press corps. On the day Joe Biden was declared president elect, Farah tweeted, “There is more that unites [us] as a Nation than divides us,” an unusually measured response for a Trump appointee.