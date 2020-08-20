CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Dr. Fauci Has Surgery for Vocal Cord Polyp
GET WELL SOON
Read it at CNN
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, had surgery Thursday to remove a polyp on his vocal cord, according to CNN. Fauci, who is a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and had been in interviews as late as Wednesday, told CNN he had general anesthesia and is “doing ok” but had been advised to limit his talking to allow his vocal cords to recover. In April, Fauci addressed issues with his vocal cords, telling the Economic Club of Washington in April that “when you get your voice damaged a little—I probably have a polyp there—the only way to get better is to keep your mouth shut.”