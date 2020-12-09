White House Press Corps Member Tests Positive for COVID-19
STOP THE PRESSES
A member of the White House Correspondents Association has tested positive for the coronavirus, the organization announced Wednesday. According to the organization, the reporter was working at the White House on Monday and Tuesday, before receiving their positive test results Wednesday. The reporter’s identity, or what news organization they work for, were not revealed.
This isn’t the first time the group has struggled with the virus. In October, New York Times reporter Michael Shear and two others tested positive for the virus, as part of the outbreak linked to Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination party in the Rose Garden. Last week, Times photographer Doug Mills, a board member of the association, scolded White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s husband—journeyman MLB pitcher Sean Gilmartin—for tuning up to a briefing maskless.