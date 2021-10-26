Birx Says ‘Distracted’ Trump Made Pandemic Death Count Much Worse
PRIORITIES
Deborah Birx, the former Trump White House coronavirus response coordinator, said that the United States could have reduced COVID-related deaths by 30 to 40 percent if Trump officials had been less fixated on the election and more focused no following recommendations. In closed-door testimony earlier this month, Birx told congressional investigators that Trump had been “distracted by the election” which contributed to the crushing number of deaths that plagued the end of his term. “I felt like the White House had gotten somewhat complacent through the campaign season,” she said.
In newly-released excerpts from her testimony to the House select subcommittee on the pandemic on Oct. 12 and 13, Birx said that more than 130,000 American lives could have been spared with “fully implemented” mask mandates, testing and social distancing. “We probably could have decreased fatalities into the 30-percent less, to 40-percent less range,” Birx said. She also directly slammed former White House adviser Scott Atlas for pushing “dangerous” theories about “herd immunity.”