CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Dr. Birx Took Family Trip to Delaware After Thanksgiving, Despite Her Own COVID Advice
DO AS I SAY
Read it at Associated Press
Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, traveled to a family vacation home in Delaware the day after Thanksgiving, despite her own guidelines recommending that people avoid travel and large family gatherings. Members of Birx’s family from two different households were in attendance, the Associated Press reported on Sunday: her husband, daughter, son-in-law, and two grandchildren. Birx told the AP that she did not travel for the purpose of celebrating the holiday, but was there for the “winterization of the property before a potential sale.” She also argued that everyone there was in her “immediate household,” while acknowledging that they lived in different homes.