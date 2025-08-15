White House Creates Secret List of Biggest Corporate Enemies

The Trump White House has quietly assembled a corporate loyalty scorecard which ranks 553 companies and trade associations by how fervently they backed the president’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill,” Axios reports.

The internal list—reportedly known inside the West Wing as the “OB3” scorecard—categorizes organizations as strong, moderate, or low supporters based on a mix of public and private cheerleading.

Metrics include social media posts, press releases, paid ads, attendance at White House events, and video testimonials praising the legislation.

A senior official told Axios the ranking “helps us see who really goes out and helps vs. those who just come in and pay lip service,” describing it as a reality check when lobbyists from K Street call to reminisce about their “great” work passing the bill.

The White House has already identified “good partners” whose enthusiasm earned them high marks: Uber, DoorDash, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, AT&T, Cisco, Airlines for America, and the Steel Manufacturers Association.

Uber, for example, name-checked Trump in a celebratory message about his bill, in a May blog post.

“No Tax on Tips is now law. No Tax on Tips, first proposed by President Trump during his 2024 presidential campaign, is a proposal to change how tips are taxed,” it read.

“Now that this has become law, you won’t pay federal income taxes on your tips that are reported to the IRS on a 1099 form.”

The list is circulating among senior staff, while a separate public-facing tracker on the White House website logs “Trump Effect” investments in U.S. manufacturing, production, and innovation.

According to the official, the document will expand to include support for other administration priorities, meaning companies can still raise their grades—if they boost their public advocacy.

“If groups/companies want to start advocating more now for the tax bill or additional administration priorities, we will take that into account,” the official said.