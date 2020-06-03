White House Deletes Tweet Claiming Jewish Center's Security Barrier Is Actually an Antifa Setup

Read it at Twitter
The official White House Twitter account circulated a video on Wednesday afternoon falsely claiming antifa had placed bricks and stones on sidewalks to incite violence amid widespread protests over the death of George Floyd. The video, which has since been deleted, was actually of a year-old security barrier outside a Jewish community center in Los Angeles meant to protect against anti-Semitic car attacks. The Chabad of Sherman Oaks took to Facebook earlier this week to debunk conspiracy theories surrounding its anti-ramming security barriers and announce that the barriers would be temporarily removed to “alleviate people’s concerns” that they could be used in protests.