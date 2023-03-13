Team Pence Shrugs Off White House Fury After Homophobic Buttigieg Jokes
‘OFFENSIVE AND INAPPROPRIATE’
An ex-chief of staff to Mike Pence hit back at the White House on Monday after the Biden administration demanded the former vice president apologize for “homophobic” remarks made over the weekend about Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s parental leave. At the black-tie Gridiron dinner on Saturday, Pence joked, “When Pete’s two children were born, he took two months’ maternity leave whereupon thousands of travelers were stranded in airports, the air traffic system shut down, and airplanes nearly collided on our runways,” landing on the punchline, “Pete is the only person in human history to have a child and everyone else gets postpartum depression.” In a statement, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called Pence’s words “offensive and inappropriate,” demanding he apologize “to women and LGBTQ people.” Marc Short, Pence’s former chief of staff, then tweeted in part, “The Biden administration should spare America the faux outrage.”