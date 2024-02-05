White House Denies Report Biden Called Netanyahu a ‘Bad F*cking Guy’
Everyone knows Joe Biden can be a bit potty-mouthed, but the White House is denying a Politico report that he called Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “bad fucking guy.” Columnist Jonathan Martin said the outburst, confirmed by people who have spoken to the president, was prompted by fears Netanyahu wants to pull the U.S. into a wider conflict in the Middle East. Politico noted Biden’s previous four-letter form, including calling Donald Trump a “sick fuck.” But Biden spokesperson Andrew Bates denied the report, telling Politico: “The president did not say that, nor would he. Bates said the two men had “a decades-long relationship that is respectful in public [and] in private.” Martin reported the claimed outburst in a column examining how the Biden administration's support for Israel in the Gaza conflict is costing him the support of younger voters as he starts to campaign for re-election.