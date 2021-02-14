Deputy Press Secretary TJ Ducklo Resigns After Threatening Politico Reporter: ‘I Will Destroy You’
‘MY REGRET’
White House Deputy Press Secretary TJ Ducklo has resigned his position after using misogynistic and derogatory language on an off-the-record call with a Politico reporter and threatening her. Ducklo told Tara Palmeri, “I will destroy you,” among other things. He wrote Saturday, “No words can express my regret, my embarrassment, and my disgust for my behavior. I used language that no woman should have to hear from anyone, especially in a situation where she was just trying to do her job.” Palmeri had been speaking to Ducklo about his romantic relationship with Axios political reporter Alexi McCammond, and Ducklo told Palmeri she was “jealous” that another man “wanted to f--k” McCammond “and not her.” The White House had suspended Ducklo from his position for a week without pay the day before he announced his resignation.