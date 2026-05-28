White House Desecration Even Worse Than Known

A zoomed-out view of the White House has revealed the true scale of construction underway as President Donald Trump undertakes multiple projects for his MAGA makeover.

A picture captured by Getty Images photographer Kevin Dietsch on Tuesday shows the multiple renovations and construction efforts simultaneously underway at the White House, from the UFC Octagon being built on the South Lawn to Trump’s $400 million ballroom being constructed on the site of the demolished East Wing. The image has raised eyebrows online.

The photo, captured by Kevin Dietsch, highlights the scale and scope of Trump's desecration of the White House. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Starting with the newest and only temporary addition to the White House, construction began over the weekend for a mixed martial arts arena in preparation for the UFC Freedom 250 event on Trump’s 80th birthday, June 14.

Cranes have invaded the South Lawn as a towering lights setup is being built for the upcoming cage match. The president has hyped it to be “the biggest event we’ve ever had at the White House.”

Some MAGA internet users believed the rig outside the White House to be a rollercoaster. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The MMA fight night will be a precursor to a number of additional MAGA-fied celebrations in honor of the United States’ 250th anniversary, including Trump’s bizarre Hunger Games-inspired Patriot Games.

Meanwhile, Trump’s vanity ballroom project continues work on the remnants of the White House’s East Wing, as loads of construction equipment can be seen strewn about.

The president demolished the East Wing, formerly the office space of the first lady and her staff, on Oct. 20. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The near-octogenarian has adamantly advocated for the construction of the $400 million ballroom, which he touts as “a gift to the United States of America.”

Last week, the president said that the ballroom was actually more of a shield for a six-story underground bunker complex being quietly built beneath it, which will contain a military hospital, meeting rooms, and top-secret research facilities.

Trump's frequent talk about the White House ballroom isn't appealing to voters the GOP needs in the November midterms, Karl Rove wrote. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Trump boasted that the ballroom will feature a hardened roof made of “impenetrable steel” and will have enough space to accommodate a fleet of drones. “The entire roof is built for military,” he said.

“They have a massive drone capacity. Not only is it drone-proof, if a drone hits it, it bounces off, it won’t have any impact,” he added. “But it’s also meant as a drone port that would protect all of Washington.”

Finally, on the north portico, the National Park Service has sectioned off parts of Lafayette Park and the White House Sidewalk for a turf renovation project ahead of America’s semiquincentennial. NPS says the project will be complete on Sunday, May 31.

The north portico's renovation will be finished this weekend, according to the NPS. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Comedian George Wallace highlighted the absurdity of Trump’s slew of White House alterations in a post that made the rounds on social media Wednesday afternoon.