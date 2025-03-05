White House Devoured McDonald’s Before Trump’s Big Speech
The White House Communications team got a special delivery ahead of President Donald Trump’s big speech to a joint session of Congress. Kaelan Dorr, a deputy communications director for the White House, posted a photo of McDonald’s fries, burgers, and nuggets on X. “White House Comms is pre-gaming the Joint Session the MAGA way,” he wrote. “Buckle up for Must See TV!” Trump is arguably one of the fast food giant’s most loyal customers. During his presidential campaign, Trump, who has a long-standing love affair with the fast food giant, staged a brief McDonald’s stunt where he served customers at a franchise drive-thru. The Washington Post later reported that he only spent five minutes working the fry station and no customers actually placed orders. First lady Melania Trump and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have reportedly “ganged up” to wean the president off his fast food addiction. “Melania has, on occasion, been cooking family dinners at Trump Tower for the president and their son, Barron,” a source claimed to Page Six in November. “She’s also encouraging him to make healthier choices.”
