White House Doctor Says Trump ‘No Longer a Transmission Risk to Others’
President Trump’s doctor offered assurances late Saturday that he was “no longer a transmission risk to others” just a little over a week since he announced his COVID-19 diagnosis. In a statement shared by the White House, Dr. Sean Conley cited “currently recognized standards” to declare that the president is now safe to interact with others. “Now at day 10 from symptom onset, fever-free for well over 24 hours and all symptoms improved, the assortment of advanced diagnostic tests obtained reveal there is no longer evidence of actively replicating virus,” Conley wrote. The doctor’s statement comes amid lingering questions about the president’s illness, as the White House has repeatedly refused to disclose when he last tested negative. The all-clear also comes ahead of three more planned campaign rallies after Trump held an in-person event at the White House on Saturday. He announced another planned rally in Sanford, Florida, on Monday, followed by another in Pennsylvania and one more in Iowa.