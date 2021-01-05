White House Doesn’t Deny Rumors of Trump Fleeing to Scotland Ahead of Biden Inauguration
LOCH HIM UP
Over the weekend, reports in Scotland noted some weird U.S. military activity happening at the airport nearest President Donald Trump’s flagship Scottish golf resort. According to the Sunday Post, surveillance aircraft have been spotted over Trump Turnberry, and a Boeing 757 previously used by the president is scheduled to land at Prestwick Airport on Jan. 19—a day before Joe Biden’s inauguration. Now, with rumors of Trump’s flight gaining traction, the White House has issued a statement. Judd Deere, deputy White House press secretary, downplayed the prospect of Trump’s trip to Scotland—but, interestingly, didn’t deny it. Deere told Fox News: “Anonymous sources who claim to know what the president is or is not considering have no idea. When President Trump has an announcement about his plans for Jan. 20., he will let you know.”
However, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned Trump to not come as the country is in lockdown over surging coronavirus numbers and not allowing visitors to enter without an essential purpose. “And that would apply to him just as applies to anybody else, and coming to play golf is not what I would consider to be an essential purpose,” she said, noting that the only travel she hoped the president would be taking was to “exit the White House.”