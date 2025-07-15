White House Duped by April Fools’ Tweet About In-N-Out Burger

A New York comedian has died just days short of appearing at a roast to mark his 64th birthday. Ray DeJon—who opened Brooklyn’s first Black-owned comedy venue, the Laffaholics Comedy Club, back in the early 2000s—passed away Monday. In the last video uploaded to his Instagram account, he encouraged fans to come on down to his scheduled Wednesday appearance at the roast, which was due to be held at the city’s 275ParkBK venue. The comments section has since been flooded with well-wishers for DeJon’s family. “Part of my upbringing. Went to a lot of his shows. Great guy,” one person wrote. “So sad to hear this. Rest easy champ,” another added. Though DeJon’s cause of death has not been made public, the comedian had been candid in the past about his experience as a stroke survivor, which had at one time left him paralyzed on the left side of his body. He also spoke about his battle to overcome substance addiction, working on the issue with at-risk young adults in his spare time.
- 2Trump Admin to Destroy 500 Tons of Emergency Food for KidsOUTRAGEOUSThe amount of food would be enough to feed every child in Gaza for a week.
- 3Nicolas Cage Recalls When He Knew SJP Relationship Was OverSPILLING THE TEAHis comments came a day after the “Sex and the City” actress revealed the pair dated back in the 90s.
- 4World’s Oldest Marathon Runner, 114, Dies in Tragic AccidentMARATHON MANFauja Singh completed his first marathon aged 89.
- 5Putin Grants Passport to American Who Spied on UkraineSPY GAMESDaniel Martindale spent two years as an undercover Kremlin spy in Ukraine
- 6GOP Chair Used Electronic Signature to Sign Autopen DocsPARDON ME?Rep. James Comer used a “wet signature” during his own probe into Joe Biden.
- 7White House Duped by April Fools’ Tweet About In-N-OutTOASTEDOn April 1, a fan account for the burger joint said the company would use beef tallow for cooking, instead of seed oils.
- 8Hollywood Agent’s Son Left Suicide Note for Children‘AFRAID FOR HIS BOYS’The alleged murderer left a suicide note on Saturday, and police discussed the collected evidence in a press release.
- 9‘Scandal’ Star Accused of Drunkenly Choking WifeREPEAT OFFENDERColumbus Short’s wife has accused the actor of attacking her only a week after he alleged that she attacked him.
- 10Top Model Says She Was Hospitalized Over Tight PantsFASHION KILLERThe model, actress and singer joked about the unfortunate ordeal that she was “too scared” to share with her fans.
The Trump administration has ordered 500 metric tons of emergency food aid—enough to feed 1.5 million malnourished children for a week—to be incinerated tomorrow rather than be distributed as part of its ongoing purge of USAID. The high-energy biscuits, intended for children under five living in war and disaster zones, are currently being stored in a warehouse in Dubai and were meant to be shipped out this year, but will instead go to waste due to cuts by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) effectively halting nearly all forms of foreign aid. Current and former aid workers, speaking anonymously for fear of retaliation, told The Atlantic that the sheer scale of waste is unprecedented. Despite repeated assurances from the administration not to eliminate food aid, U.S. warehouses around the world currently house 60,000 tons of food, including peas and cereal originally bound for famine-stricken Sudan, which the administration is now unable to deliver even if it wanted to after gutting USAID and firing logistical experts. According to The Atlantic, the amount of food set to be incinerated tomorrow would be enough to feed every single child currently starving in Gaza.
Nicolas Cage, 61, has spoken out about his ill-fated romance with Sarah Jessica Parker, 60, and why it didn’t work out. His comments came a day after the Sex and the City actress revealed on Watch What Happens Live that the pair dated around the time the filmed the movie Honeymoon in Vegas. Cage told E! News he ultimately didn’t pass the “mom test.” “I recall sitting down with her and her mother for dinner at the Russian Tea Room, and I don’t know if it was my blue Vanson Leather motorcycle jacket (which I still have) or my sinusitis, but I didn’t hear from her again,” Cage said. Parker is known to be very close to her mother, Barbra Forste. The actress started dating husband Matthew Broderick soon after things ended with Cage. The pair went on to have three children, 22-year-old son, James, and twins Tabitha and Marion, 16. Cage ended up getting married five times, including to Patricia Arquette and Lisa Marie Presley. He has been married to Riko Shabata since 2021. The couple welcomed their daughter August in 2022.
A 114-year-old man believed to be “The World’s Oldest Marathon Runner” has died in a road accident. Fauja Singh, a British-Indian man who in 2011 became the first centenarian to complete a marathon, was taking a walk in Beas Pind, the Punjabi village he was born in, when he was struck by a vehicle and rushed to hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Singh, who was born in 1911, ran his first marathon in London in 2000 and completed eight more until he retired in 2013 aged 101. The centenarian also served as a torchbearer for the 2012 Olympics and was awarded a British Empire Medal in recognition of his achievements in 2015. His accomplishments were never officially recognized by Guinness World Records however after he was unable to produce a copy of his birth certificate, despite his passport indicating his birthdate and him receiving a letter from Queen Elizabeth II to commemorate his 100th birthday. Singh’s trainer confirmed his death on Tuesday, writing “Dearest runners. It is with great sadness that we can confirm our icon of humanity and powerhouse of positivity Fauja Singh has passed away in India. Aged 114 years old.” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to his passing, calling Singh an “exceptional athlete with incredible determination.”
An American man who helped the Kremlin spy on Ukraine’s military has been personally rewarded with a Russian passport by Vladimir Putin. Daniel Martindale arrived in Ukraine shortly before Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022 and pretended to be a missionary, before contacting Russian intelligence services and joining the invading force after they captured the city of Vuhledar. After two years of spying on Ukraine he was eventually extracted in a “complex evacuation operation” after Moscow feared his cover would be blown and escorted to Russia. Martindale later received his citizenship in Moscow during a ceremony overseen by Denis Pushilin, the head of the annexed Ukrainian republic of Donetsk. “By decree of our President Vladimir Putin, a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation was awarded to Daniel Martindale,” Pushilin announced on Telegram, who said Martindale had “long since proven with his loyalty and actions that he is one of us.” He said the spy “supported our guys, passed on important information to our special services, and risked his life.” Accepting the passport in fluent Russian, Martindale said “Russia is not only my home, but my family,” and thanked the country for welcoming him. Becoming a Russian citizen was a “dream,” he added.
A Republican spearheading the investigation into former President Joe Biden’s use of an autopen has himself relied on digital signatures. In a classic case of “do as I say, not as I do,” House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer signed multiple documents tied to his probe into Biden’s alleged declining mental acuity while in office using a digital signature, rather than physically signing them, NBC News reports. Comer used what is known as a “wet signature” on subpoena letters seeking testimony from former White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor, ex-Jill Biden aide Antony Bernal, and on 16 other letters to White House officials requesting transcribed interviews. But metadata analysis by NBC News revealed that the thick, black digital signature on these documents wasn’t even drawn by Comer himself. In a statement, Comer called comparisons between him using digital signatures and Biden’s use of autopen to sign legally binding actions, such as pardons and clemencies, as “absurd and misleading. The two are not even remotely comparable.” Biden has admitted to using autopen, as have other presidents in recent history, but fiercely rejected GOP claims that his signature was ever used on documents without his approval.
White House Duped by April Fools’ Tweet About In-N-Out Burger
The White House publicized a fake ingredient change to In-N-Out Burger, made by a fan account on April Fools’ Day. The account, which clearly states it is not affiliated with the burger joint, posted on April 1 that the chain was “transitioning to 100% pure beef tallow” as a cooking oil. The “official” communication added: “The change is set to become effective on 05/01/2025 at all In-N-Out locations.” Shortly afterwards, the fan account posted an “April Fools” gif, “Before this gets out of hand.” It even doubled down on this, stating: “Just to clarify, since some people may have not seen my follow-up post, this was an April Fools’ joke. I never troll, besides today…” The White House managed to miss this and included the fake ingredient change in a press release Monday that boasted of the changes that food companies have made during President Donald Trump and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” campaign. The reference to the tallow switch was later removed. In-N-Out Chief Operating Officer Denny Warnick confirmed the error in a statement to The Independent, but White House spokesperson Kush Desai ranted about “public trust in the press” being at an all-time low instead.
Sam Haskell IV, 37, left a suicide note in his cell before taking razor blades to his wrists on Saturday, days before his prelimiary hearing, TMZ reports. In the note, the alleged murderer wrote that he would miss his three young sons, whom he called his “best friends.” Haskell Jr., son of Hollywood executive Sam Haskell, was facing life in prison for murdering and dismembering his wife and in-laws in 2023. In a press release, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman shed new light on the case. Haskell was planning on leaving his kids with his parents and escaping to Japan with a 27-year-old woman with whom he was having an affair, according to text exchanges. Haskell was not on suicide watch when he died at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility, though he had been under watch before, according to TMZ. Haskell’s attorney, Joseph A. Weimortz Jr., wrote a statement claiming Haskell was planning on waiving the hearing and entering a plea deal. Haskell’s suicide was an attempt to avoid further media coverage because he was “afraid for his boys,” Weimortz wrote. District Attorney Hochman called the murders “horrific” and Haskell’s suicide “one last cruel act.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
Actor Columbus Short’s wife has accused him of drunkenly choking her during a heated argument and was granted a restraining order this week only days after the Scandal star was granted a similar restraining order against her. Short’s request was first granted after alleging that his wife, 39, kicked their 10-week-old puppy before striking her husband and drawing blood. Shortly after, Aida Abramyan-Short accused her husband attacking her while she was doing laundry at home. She claims that her husband had been drinking when he started screaming at her to stop slamming “the f---ing door, b---h” He then yelled that her “mouth is gonna get you in trouble.” Then, her husband allegedly pushed and grabbed her before putting both of his hands around her neck to choke her. This is not the first time he has been arrested for domestic violence. The Stomp the Yard actor pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic violence against his ex-wife Tanee McCall and was sentenced in 2018 for allegedly striking his now-wife during an argument. He was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence and child endangerment in 2022. Short has been married three times before and Abramyan-Short is his fourth wife. Abramyan-Short’s request for temporary sole custody of their children was denied. The two wed in 2016 and have two sons together, Denzel and Liam.
Suki Waterhouse has admitted that a pair of tight pants once landed her in the hospital. The English singer and actress shared on X Monday that she was hospitalized six months ago after getting a hernia from wearing pants that were too tight. “‘Suki you never tweet anymore,’” she said her fans keep saying. “Have you ever considered I wore pants so tight 6 months ago it caused a hernia & I’ve been too scared to tell you,” she wrote. Waterhouse then responded to her post with a photo of her in the “too tight” pants, presumably at one of her shows from her Sparklemuffin Tour that kicked off late last year, alongside a selfie of her in a hospital bed. In the second photo, Waterhouse is wearing a hospital gown and a wristband, has wired headphones in her ears, what appears to be a cannula in her arm, and a vape resting on her chest. Despite finding herself in the hospital due to the pants, the Daisy Jones & The Six star found humor in the situation, and so did her fans. One X user commented that a “vape in the hospital is diabolical,” to which Waterhouse replied “so true.” Waterhouse is set to perform at the Up in the Sky Festival in Aspen, Colorado, in August.