White House Economic Adviser Claims U.S. Has ‘Regained Control’ of the Coronavirus as Deaths Near 200K
IN WHAT WORLD
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters Monday that the United States had “regained control of the virus,” both in cases and fatalities, even as the death toll nears 200,000, per C-SPAN footage. Responding to questions about the stock market, Kudlow attributed any fluctuations to the United Kingdom and Europe. He also described America’s economic recovery as “self-sustaining” and “strong,” claiming the path back from the pandemic-induced employment crisis is not contingent on another coronavirus stimulus package. “As long as businesses keep open and stay open, we’re in much better than we were, although we got a lot of work to do,” he added. At the Republican National Convention in August, Kudlow used the past tense to describe the pandemic, also praising the president’s coronavirus response as a “roaring success.”