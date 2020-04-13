White House Economic Coronavirus Task Force to Reportedly Include Ivanka and Kushner
President Donald Trump is reportedly set to unveil his economic task force that will be tasked with reopening the American economy amid the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday. According to Fox News, this council to reopen the country will include, among others, Trump daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, both of whom are senior White House advisers.
Besides Javanka, Fox News also reported that the council will include new White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and a number of other Cabinet heads. Trump, who has suggested that he would like to open at least parts of the country back up by May 1, rejected constitutional arguments on Monday that governors have the final say over their states’ social-distancing guidelines.