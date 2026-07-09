White House Gets Tacky Tarp Over Trump’s New Project

Construction workers were spotted at the White House on Thursday putting up new tarps featuring columns on them as the president focuses on another renovation project.

Workers had previously erected the scaffolding around the North Portico of the White House late last month, signaling that more work was set to begin.

But this particular project is being covered with tarps made to look exactly like the exterior of the White House, as the building has been overrun by numerous construction projects since Trump, 80, began his second term.

The semi-transparent printed tarps feature the columns, steps, greenery and White House surroundings on them, as if one were actually looking at the regular North Portico not blocked from view.

Construction workers place a tarp over the scaffolding that surrounds the columns at the North Portico of the White House on July 09, 2026 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The work at the North Portico comes as construction continues after the president bulldozed the entire East Wing of the White House and more recently confirmed the addition of a helipad on the South Lawn.

Trump previously paved over the grass in the Rose Garden, added a “Presidential Walk of Fame,” replaced the walkway of the West Wing Colonnade with black non-slip pavers, and completely redecorated the Oval Office in gold, along with several other projects since returning to the White House.

President Donald Trump continues to do construction throughout the White House grounds including at the North Portico. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

When the scaffolding went up around the North Portico on June 30, a White House official told the Daily Beast that the 200-year-old columns would undergo standard restoration, focusing on stone repair.

Trump has repeatedly complained since returning to the White House that it is in disrepair, including claims that the columns were “falling down” and that plaster was “falling off” as he carries out a series of makeovers across the building.

Workers set up the scaffolding at the North Portico of the White House on June 30, 2026 before covering it with printed tarps on July 9. Evan Vucci/Evan Vucci/Reuters

In May, Trump was spotted lingering for several minutes at the North Portico and running his hand over the stonework of a pillar before walking inside.

While an official said the project was for standard restoration, the president has made it clear that he prefers more ornate Corinthian-style pillars, rather than the Ionic-style ones featured around the North Portico.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum recently explained the renovations taking place at the North Portico to Katie Miller on her podcast.

“At the White House, you see the scaffolding on the North Portico right now. You know, President Trump comes out to greet a world leader. He sees door dings in the pillars, and says, ‘Look at all this stuff that needs to be repaired,’“ Burgum said.

He described it as an “all-historic renovation work” that involves restoring the plaster all the way up to the “crowns of those towers.” The former governor turned Trump official said that when the president sees the “dings,” he calls him.

On Monday, Trump also confirmed that he was building a helipad on the South Lawn of the White House. He said the project was his idea and argued it was needed because the new VH-92A Patriot helicopters used for Marine One were ripping up the grass.

An aerial view of ongoing construction of a helipad and ballroom at the White House from the U.S. Army Golden Knight DHC-8 airplane on the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence, over Washington, D.C. on July 4, 2026. Eric Lee/REUTERS

The helicopters manufactured by Sikorsky Aircraft have exhaust vents facing downward, which burn the grass, making landing on the South Lawn difficult.