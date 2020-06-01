White House Goes Dark as George Floyd Protests Rage Outside
How’s this for a bit of heavy-handed symbolism? The White House was plunged into darkness Sunday night as protests against the death of George Floyd continued to rage outside its walls. Usually, there are lights that shine on the White House at night. But CBS News reports that, just before Washington’s curfew came into force at 11 p.m., the lights were turned off. The nation’s capital was rocked by protests throughout the weekend and through Sunday night. Fires were lit and and buildings were vandalized near the White House, and CBS reports that anti-Trump messages were spray-painted on Blair House— the president’s guest house. The Lincoln Memorial and the nearby World War II Memorial were also said to have been defaced. Police reportedly drove crowds away from Lafayette Park late Sunday night using flash bangs and tear gas. It was reported Sunday that President Trump was ushered into a White House bunker on Friday night as protests were being held near the White House.