White House Halts Overseas Shipments of Protective Medical Gear After Embarrassing Mix-Up, Says Report
The Trump administration has reportedly frozen all overseas shipments of USAID’s stockpiles of protective medical gear following mass confusion over what resources are needed inside the United States. Politico reports that the moratorium was brought in following an embarrassing mix-up with officials in Thailand. A Trump administration official reportedly asked the Thais if they could send protective gear to the U.S., only to told by them that a U.S. shipment of the same supplies was already on its way to Bangkok. American health care workers have complained of severe shortages of masks, goggles and gloves as the coronavirus pandemic worsens. Democrats have torn into the Trump administration for shipping aid to other countries while underestimating America’s own needs. “The problem is, there’s not one person who’s in charge of this, which is why we’re instituting a review process that is led by the White House coronavirus task force,” a person involved with the moratorium decision told Politico.