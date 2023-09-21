White House Shades Gaetz: ‘Worst Person You Know Just Made a Great Point’
GOOD ONE
The White House posted a horrifying yet hilarious tweet on Wednesday in which it seemingly agreed with right-wing Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), while also acknowledging it was terrified at the thought. President Joe Biden's official White House account retweeted a Fox News journalist quoting Gaetz about the impending government shutdown, and pointing the blame squarely at House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). “We will have a government shutdown and it is absolutely Speaker McCarthy’s fault,” Gaetz said. In requoting the tweet, The White House added a photo of a satirical story written for the website Clickhole titled: “Heartbreaking: The Worst Person You Know Just Made A Great Point.” Earlier in the day, Gaetz made headlines for turning a House Judiciary Committee hearing into chaos when he steamrolled Attorney General Merrick Garland with questions curated from right-wing media.