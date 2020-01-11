White House Icing Out Rep. Matt Gaetz After He Pushed Lawmakers to Limit Trump’s Iran Power: WaPo
Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) vote in favor of the ‘War Powers Resolution’ on Thursday, meant to curb Trump’s authority in armed conflict with Iran, has reportedly prompted the president to complain about him and led to the White House icing him out. According to The Washington Post, a senior White House official said the administration would not be returning Gaetz’s communications, “smoke signals or his kneelings in the snow” after his “super uncool” and “quite unwise” push for other Republicans to reclaim “Congressional power” as the “Constitutional conservative position” in an email. “The Trump administration was disappointed in the congressman’s vote and is hopeful that as the president’s foreign policy continues to unfold, he will reconsider his points of view,” head of legislative affairs for the White House, Eric Ueland, told the Post. Gaetz and his spokesman have not spoken publicly on the matter.
After Gaetz was one of the only three Republicans in the House to vote in favor of the resolution, he said his move offered “no criticism of the president.” “It doesn’t criticize the president’s attack on [Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem] Soleimani,” he said on the House floor earlier Friday. Other Republican representatives slammed Gaetz for this vote, with a spokesman for Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) claiming the move was a “dig at the administration’s lawful use of authority.”