White House Instructs Agencies to Ignore Biden’s Transition Team Until Trump Accepts Defeat, Says Reprt

Leaders at agencies across the federal government have been instructed not to cooperate with Joe Biden’s transition team until President Donald Trump finally accepts that he’s lost the election, The Washington Post reports. The report states agencies have been told to ignore communications from Biden’s team until his victory is confirmed by the General Services Administration—an agency that, in normal times, signs the paperwork to start the transition, but its Trump-appointed leader has so far refused to do so. One senior administration official told the newspaper: “We have been told: Ignore the media, wait for it to be official from the government.” On Monday, a Biden transition official said legal action is “certainly a possibility” when asked how they plan to resolve the obstruction.