White House: ‘It Does Stink’ That Sha’Carri Richardson Won’t Run at Tokyo Olympics
‘it’s sad’
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday morning that “it does stink” that champion sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was denied a spot on the U.S. women’s track relay team and therefore won’t get to compete at the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for marijuana. “I don’t think there’s a better definition of it,” Psaki said on CNN. “She’s someone, as an Olympic-obsessed person myself—I know the president watches closely—who is inspiring. She had lost her mother. She had gone through a tragedy, and she’s also the fastest woman in the world. And I think she’s sending a message to a lot of little girls out there, you can do this.”
Last week, Richardson was suspended for 30 days after her failed drug test, but she still could’ve competed in the 4 x 100-meter relay race, as it takes place after the suspension. But USA Track & Field opted to leave the 21-year-old off the team entirely. Richardson has said she used marijuana after learning from a reporter that her biological mom had died. “We know the rules are where they are,” Psaki added. “Maybe we should take another look at them. It is sad, and we do wish her luck, and look forward to see her running as the fastest woman in the world for years to come.”