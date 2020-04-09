White House Reporters Being Tested for COVID-19 Before Briefing After Journalist Gets Sick

The White House will test all journalists for coronavirus before allowing them to enter the press room for the the Thursday coronavirus task force briefing, The New York Times reports. The “rapid coronavirus” tests are reportedly being administered after a “news outlet employee” in the building on Tuesday fell ill. While tests have been administered to those who have come in close contact with the president, this is reportedly the first time journalists have been included in the testing. This comes after Deborah Birx, the coronavirus response coordinator, said she self-isolated when she came down with a mild fever. Her test came back negative.