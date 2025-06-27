White House Absolutely Fuming Over Sculpture Showing Trump Dancing With Epstein

The White House failed to see the artistic value of a mysterious installation of a gold “television” erected in front of the Capitol that plays a video of Donald Trump dancing shoulder-to-shoulder with child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The installation, which was created by unknown artists and is permitted to stay through Sunday, sits where last week’s anti-Trump statue “Dictator Approved” drew similar outrage.

The latest mystery installation sending up Donald Trump on the National Mall TheDailyBeast/StatuesArtPoject

Press aide Abigail Jackson unloaded on the anonymous creators. “Wow, these liberal activists masquerading as ‘artists,’ are dumber than I thought!” she said in a statement to The Washington Post.

“I’ve tricked them into taking down their ugly sculpture and replacing it with a beautiful video of the President’s legendary dance moves that will bring joy and inspiration to all tourists traversing our National Mall. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Jeffrey Epstein (left) and Donald Trump were long-time friends. They are pictured here at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida, in 1997. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

She finished: “Maybe they will put this on their next sculpture,” she added.

The new piece, which features a 15-second loop of Trump’s dad dancing, and not just with the late disgraced financier, doubles down on the administration’s own words.

A plaque quotes last week’s White House insistence that Americans are free to display “so-called ‘art,’ no matter how ugly it is,” mocking officials who now gripe about being mocked.

The stunt’s aim, per its National Park Service filing, is “to demonstrate freedom of speech and artistic expression using political imagery”—and has proven popular with tourists.

Tourists have been enjoying the latest mystery art installation on the National Mall. This one features a video loop of Trump dad dancing—including with Jeffrey Epstein. TheDailyBeast/StatuesArtProject

Just who the artists are remains an art-world whodunit. The National Park Service permit lists a “Mary Harris,” but no contact details. The Post reports that art sleuths suspect the name is a wink at labor-icon Mary Harris “Mother” Jones, famous for rattling the powerful a century ago—suggesting the pranksters see themselves as her 21st-century heirs.

The golden TV popped up in the same spot as last week’s eight-foot statue “Dictator Approved,” which showed a Trumpian thumbs-up squashing Lady Liberty’s crown.

That earlier piece quoted authoritarian leaders praising Trump and prompted the original White House crack about “so-called ‘art.’”

The previous art installation was reportedly intended to protest Trump's June 14 military parade. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Similar bronze tiki torches and poop-on-Pelosi-desk tableaux have mysteriously appeared in D.C., Philadelphia, and Portland since autumn, all unsigned but stylistically similar.

Trump’s cheek-to-cheek history with Epstein has dogged him for years, and his golden two-step with Epstein is hardly random B-roll.

The future president socialized with the disgraced financier throughout the 1990s, once calling him a “terrific guy” who liked “beautiful women… on the younger side,” and flight logs unsealed during Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial listed Trump aboard Epstein’s jet seven times.

Those links resurfaced this month when Elon Musk blasted on X: “Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files.” The billionaire Tesla and SpaceX owner claimed the administration is sitting on the documents—a charge which he later deleted, apologizing for going too far.

For now, tourists can soak up the D.C. sun watching Trump sway in silence with the sex offender.