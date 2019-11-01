CHEAT SHEET
White House Lawyer told Vindman to Keep Quiet About Ukraine Call: Testimony
NSC official Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman said a senior White House lawyer instructed him not to tell anyone about President Trump’s July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Politico reports. Vindman reportedly said in his recent testimony to Congress that senior White House lawyer John Eisenberg told him to keep quiet about the call after Vindman approached Eisenberg to voice his concerns about it. Eisenberg reportedly recorded Vindman’s concerns on a yellow legal pad, then proceeded to move records of the call to a top-secret secure server with limited access. At the time, Vindman did not consider the shift of the records to be evidence of a cover-up—but was disturbed when Eisenberg instructed him to not speak about the call. The NSC and Eisenberg have not commented publicly on the matter. Congress has called on Eisenberg to come testify before lawmakers next week, though it is unclear whether or not he’ll show up.