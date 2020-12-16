White House Lawyers Begged Trump Not to Fire FBI Director Chris Wray, Says Report
DON’T DO IT
White House lawyers became so worried that President Donald Trump was about to fire FBI Director Christopher Wray that they had to step in to warn him it was a terrible idea, according to NBC News. The White House counsel’s office reportedly told Trump that getting rid of Wray could land him in legal hot water, similar to the problems raised after he fired James Comey as FBI director in 2017 during the Russia investigation. White House lawyers “strongly” advised Trump against firing another FBI director, according to the report, but it’s far from clear that he heeded their advice. One senior administration official told NBC News to expect “some more fairly significant terminations in the national security or intelligence community” before Trump leaves office. NBC News reports CIA Director Gina Haspel took the threat of firing so seriously that she was “seen cleaning personal things out of her office” last month, according to the outlet’s sources.