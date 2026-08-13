White House Lets Trump, 80, Play Superhero in Bonkers New Stunt

President Donald Trump is cosplaying Spider-Man in a new, bizarre anti “fraud” stunt being pulled by the White House.

The Trump White House launched its “Fraud Tracker,” including a map of Washington, D.C., where users can click on various federal agencies to see the amount of apparent fraud the administration has uncovered.

“A new friendly neighborhood fraud tracker, tracking all the fraud we’ve webbed up,” the White House posted.

The White House rolled out a new "Spider-Man" themed stunt. The White House/X

The White House says the tracker stems from “fraud, waste, and corruption identified by the Trump Administration’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud since January 2025.” That task force was not officially launched until March, 2026.

In the fraud tracker, the White House claims that, in total, it has uncovered $229.9 billion in alleged misused funds, but says it “stopped” only $56.4 billion of that.

The tracker then breaks down the fraud in several agencies. For example, under the Department of Agriculture section, the White House asserts that it uncovered $6.7 million in fraud, stopped $507.9 million, and enforced $3 million in fraud.

Trump at the executive order signing of his anti‑fraud task force. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The Trump White House has made uncovering what they call “waste, fraud, and abuse” a cornerstone of its political agenda.

It began with Trump’s friend-turned-foe Elon Musk’s chaotic “Department of Government Efficiency” mission. DOGE set out to uncover Musk’s $2 trillion in federal fraud, a target that was later lowered by Musk to $1 trillion, before eventually projecting much smaller savings.

In the end, it only saw $215 billion in savings, as of DOGE’s last update in January 2026.

Trump and Musk had a big, beautiful breakup last summer, but Trump has insisted he has since made up with the trillionaire. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

The failed DOGE project led to around 300,000 people being let go from the federal workforce across 27 agencies. Tens of thousands of workers were later rehired with back pay after courts ruled they were unlawfully fired, and DOGE is expected to lose more money than it claims to have saved as its cuts are litigated in court.

The DOGE mission has often included fabrications and misrepresentations of what they have actually uncovered.

A recent report from the U.S. Government Accountability, a congressional watchdog agency, found that roughly $110 billion of DOGE’s claimed savings came from contracts, grants, and leases, including “108 leases it reported that it cut were already being phased out when DOGE was established.”

The report also found that while DOGE said it terminated 13,476 government contracts, it actually overstated that figure by nearly 2,000, adding up to about $27.4 billion in contracts that were not actually canceled.

Vance convened an anti-fraud meeting at the White House in March. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

After DOGE crashed and burned, which included a brutal and public spat between Musk and Trump, the administration appointed Vice President JD Vance as MAGA’s anti-fraud successor.

Since March, Vance has been tasked with leading the White House anti-fraud initiative that mirrors the cost-cutting goals.

He convened a meeting with other Trump officials in March, just after Trump signed the executive order to create the group. The White House has since released a list of entities they have canceled over apparent fraud.