White House Makes Trump a Full-On Crime Boss in Bizarre Video

The White House has a cringeworthy hype video about President Donald Trump that makes him look like a full fledged underworld don.

“Every day the Democrat Shutdown drags on, President Trump DELIVERS for America. 😤," a Trump social media minion captioned the video, which had the subtitle “DEMOCRAT SHUTDOWN.”

Blaming the Democrats has been a Trump favorite throughout the 29-day shutdown. And to paint Trump as a hard worker who labors dutifully despite the shutdown, the White House video team decided to compare him with a brutal gang leader.

Cillian Murphy in “Peaky Blinders” Season 6. Netflix

In the clip, Peaky Blinders character Tommy Shelby, played by actor Cillian Murphy, puts on his coat and heads to work despite an illness. “There’s no rest for me in this world,” he tells another character.

“President Trump every morning despite shutdown,” an on-screen caption reads, before the imagery flicks to clips of Trump at several engagements. Rick Ross’ “Hustlin’” plays over the video.

In Peaky Blinders, Shelby is a ruthless gangster and criminal entrepreneur first and foremost. He is also a war hero, while Trump famously dodged the Vietnam War after claiming he had bone spurs in his heels.

The crime boss is a captain of industry and a hard worker, qualities that the White House and Trump himself have tried to promote.

Shelby is also a loving family man, despite his ruthless nature. Trump is a father of five and grandfather of 11, and often dotes on his children and grandchildren.

Trump was compared to Murphy’s fictional character in the new clip. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

In 2023, Cillian Murphy and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight slammed the use of clips from the BBC drama for a campaign video by Ron DeSantis.

The Florida governor was running for the presidency at the time and often taking potshots at his opponent, Trump. In the clilp, DeSantis’ camp denounced the eventual winner for promising to “protect our LGBTQ citizens.”

The official Peaky Blinders X account released a statement “on behalf of the partners of Peaky Blinders” including creator Knight, and Murphy, saying: “We confirm the footage of Tommy Shelby’s character used within the video posted by Ron DeSantis’ campaign was obtained without permission or official licence.

The Florida governor’s team drew a rebuke from the “Peaky Blinders” X account over his use of a clip from the crime drama for his campaign spot. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

“We do not support nor endorse the video’s narrative and strongly disapprove of the use of content in this manner.”

Trump, too, has fallen afoul of artists after using their work. The estate of soul legend Isaac Hayes won a court order blocking the use of “Hold On, I’m Coming” after the song became a Trump event staple. Neil Young sued over “Rockin’ in the Free World.”

Eddy Grant dragged the campaign into court for lifting “Electric Avenue” in a 2020 video, forcing a settlement. Even Beyoncé’s team stepped in to yank her song “Freedom” from a Trump spot. More recently, Kenny Loggins demanded the takedown of an AI-generated Trump video featuring his hit “Danger Zone.”