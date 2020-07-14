White House May Revise Widely Reviled New Rules for Foreign Students: Report
The Trump administration is considering reducing the new restrictions on international students that would bar them from remaining in the United States while studying online in the fall, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. Several universities have proposed moving to remote study for the fall due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. The new rules proposed last week have been met with widespread criticism from students and universities alike, as well as from tech companies and states. Colleges and universities have sued the administration over the measure, which has not yet been formally put in place. The White House has previously argued that online instruction does not necessitate international students staying in the U.S.