White House Melts Down at Reporter Over Slime Pool Video

The White House launched a scathing attack against one of President Donald Trump’s longtime foes in a social media post.

Former CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta shared a report about the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool that he had put together, explaining that he went looking for the 300-foot slit that the president claimed had been carved into the pool by vandals.

Paint from Trump's shoddy renovations is floating to the top of the monument. Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

“Went looking for the 300-foot ‘slit’ or ‘slits’ in the reflecting pool Trump keeps lying about,” Acosta wrote. “Didn’t find any of that. But did find plenty of signs the paint on the bottom of the pool has simply disintegrated.”

After spending several days claiming that the pool had been vandalized, the president began attempting to blame Democrats for the attack, telling NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Wednesday that Democratic “thugs” had vandalized the pool.

“They just told me a little while ago,” Trump told Rutte. “Six have been arrested, and like six or seven are under investigation. They had pictures and everything else. They went to the bottom, and it’s not a paint job, it’s very expensive, it’s not rubber—but it’s like rubber—and they went down with probably a box cutter or a very sharp razor of some kind or knife, and they cut, and then they started ripping it up.”

“You know, one of the guys, he’s a member or a big player to ActBlue,” Trump added, referencing the Democratic Party fundraising platform. “He’s a big Hillary supporter, he’s a big supporter of Sleepy Joe Biden.”

In his video, Acosta said that despite looking up and down the entire length of the pool, he was unable to find the slit in question.

“Again, shocker here, I’m sorry to report what he’s saying is 100 percent pure bulls--t,” Acosta said of Trump.

Acosta said the president's claim that the reflecting pool had been vandalized was a fabrication. John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Acosta went on to describe the visibly peeling paint throughout the pool, “in part because they just did such a shoddy job down here that the paint has literally disintegrated in sections of this reflecting pool.”

“You can’t see a slit. There are no slits that he’s been talking about. It’s all a lie.”

Went looking for the 300 foot “slit” or “slits” in the reflecting pool Trump keeps lying about. Didn’t find any of that. But did find plenty of signs the paint on the bottom of the pool has simply disintegrated. My latest pool report. pic.twitter.com/kfp71lAkQC — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 24, 2026

The White House responded to the video with insults, using the official @RapidResponse47 account on X to tell Acosta on Wednesday, “Jim, you are truly one of the dumbest individuals to have ever existed.”

“Please seek professional help,” the post continued.

RapidResponse47/X

The post is not the first time the Trump administration has lashed out at Acosta specifically. The president himself posted about Acosta on Truth Social in January 2025, calling him a “major sleazebag” and “one of the worst and most dishonest reporters in journalistic history.”

“Wow, really good news!” the president wrote. “Jim Acosta, one of the worst and most dishonest reporters in journalistic history, a major sleazebag, has been relegated by CNN Fake News to the Midnight hour, ‘Death Valley,’ because of extraordinarily BAD RATINGS (and no talent!). Word is that he wants to QUIT, and that would be even better. Jim is a major loser who will fail no matter where he ends up. Good luck Jim!”

Donald Trump/Truth Social