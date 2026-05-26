White House Melts Down at Report About Trump’s Advanced Age

The White House went ballistic on CNN reporter Kevin Liptak on Tuesday over his report about Donald Trump’s age as the nearly 80-year-old president headed to Walter Reed for his health physical.

Liptak wrote about how the president’s “advanced age and threats to his life serve as reminders of his mortality.”

But the White House hit out, saying that it was the radical left lunatics inciting violence against Trump and failed to grasp the larger picture in the report.

“You’re an idiot, @Kevinliptakcnn‚" the Rapid Response team wrote on X. “The ‘threats to his life serve as reminders’ that Radical Left lunatics — incited by outlets like gutter trash CNN—keep trying to murder him. And @POTUS works harder in one day than you have in your entire life."

The White House blasted CNN for its report on Tuesday. X

The post included a screengrab of the headline and Liptak’s byline.