Politics

White House Melts Down at Report About Trump’s Advanced Age

OLD MAN

Trump, 79, headed to Walter Reed Medical Center for health tests as questions were raised over his mortality.

Sarah Ewall-Wice
Sarah Ewall-Wice 

Political Reporter

President Donald Trump speaks during the National Memorial Day Observance at the Memorial Amphitheatre in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia on May 25, 2026.
KENT NISHIMURA/Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images

The White House went ballistic on CNN reporter Kevin Liptak on Tuesday over his report about Donald Trump’s age as the nearly 80-year-old president headed to Walter Reed for his health physical.

Liptak wrote about how the president’s “advanced age and threats to his life serve as reminders of his mortality.”

But the White House hit out, saying that it was the radical left lunatics inciting violence against Trump and failed to grasp the larger picture in the report.

“You’re an idiot, @Kevinliptakcnn‚" the Rapid Response team wrote on X. “The ‘threats to his life serve as reminders’ that Radical Left lunatics — incited by outlets like gutter trash CNN—keep trying to murder him. And @POTUS works harder in one day than you have in your entire life."

The White House blasted CNN for its report on Tuesday.
The White House blasted CNN for its report on Tuesday. X

The post included a screengrab of the headline and Liptak’s byline.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Sarah Ewall-Wice

Sarah Ewall-Wice

Political Reporter

sarah.ewall-wice@thedailybeast.com

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