White House Memo Tells Staff: Wear a Mask Near the President, Even if He Isn’t Wearing One
DON’T HOLD YOUR BREATH
White House staff have reportedly been issued a long list of precautions to take when they come in contact with the infected president—though it’s not clear what precautions he’s personally taking to keep them safe. The New York Times reports that a staff memo titled “Precautions and POTUS Interactions” was sent around this week after President Donald Trump left the hospital just three days into his COVID-19 treatment. People who go into the same space as the president, but not within six feet of him, have been told to wear a “surgical mask” and use hand sanitizer, according to the Times, while those in close contact have been told to wear a “Yellow gown,” “Surgical mask,” “Protective eye wear” and “Gloves.” The memo didn’t say if noted mask-skeptic Trump would be sporting his own protective equipment to minimize the risk of spreading his droplets.