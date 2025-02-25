Media

White House Now Says It’ll Dictate Who Gets to Cover It

DO AS I SAY

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the press team was taking control of the White House press pool.

Corbin Bolies
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Corbin Bolies

Corbin Bolies

Media Reporter

CorbinBolies

corbin.bolies@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump, 78, Shows Mysterious Large Bruise on Hand
Julia Ornedo
MediaNew MSNBC Bloodbath of Non-White Anchors After Joy Reid Forced Out
Corbin Bolies
PoliticsPete Hegseth Snaps at Reporter Asking About ‘Underqualified’ Military Chief
Leigh Kimmins
Media‘Stunned’ MSNBC Host Katie Phang Speaks Out After Show Gets Canceled
Julia Ornedo
MediaRachel Maddow Flames MSNBC Bosses for Purging Non-White Anchors
William Vaillancourt