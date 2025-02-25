Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Media
White House Now Says It’ll Dictate Who Gets to Cover It
DO AS I SAY
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the press team was taking control of the White House press pool.
Corbin Bolies
Media Reporter
Published
Feb. 25 2025
2:54PM EST
Corbin Bolies
Media Reporter
CorbinBolies
corbin.bolies@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Trump, 78, Shows Mysterious Large Bruise on Hand
Julia Ornedo
Media
New MSNBC Bloodbath of Non-White Anchors After Joy Reid Forced Out
Corbin Bolies
Politics
Pete Hegseth Snaps at Reporter Asking About ‘Underqualified’ Military Chief
Leigh Kimmins
Media
‘Stunned’ MSNBC Host Katie Phang Speaks Out After Show Gets Canceled
Julia Ornedo
Media
Rachel Maddow Flames MSNBC Bosses for Purging Non-White Anchors
William Vaillancourt