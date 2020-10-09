White House Once Again Tries Desperately to Hide Trump’s Last Negative COVID-19 Test
YET ANOTHER EXCUSE
For the sixth day in a row, the White House has refused to say when President Trump last tested negative for COVID-19 before going public with his positive test result last Friday. The information would help to create an accurate timeline during which Trump was infectious—crucial for anyone who came into contact with him and may be at risk of infection. But White House mouthpieces have come up with new excuses each day to hide the fact, claiming Trump’s “doctors would like to keep it private,” it was unnecessary to “go back through a bunch of records and look backwards,” and the White House “[doesn’t] normally get into the testing protocol for the president.”
Speaking on MSNBC on Friday, White House deputy press secretary Brian Morgenstern once again danced around the question. “Just because he’s president doesn’t mean he shares every single detail of his entire life,” he said. A spluttering Trump wouldn’t answer the question when he phoned into Sean Hannity’s Fox New show last night either.